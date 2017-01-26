The phenomenon of medical marijuana has swept across the country over the last few years. We have seen patients making emotional pleas for relief from a wide variety of ailments, drug abuse specialists and law enforcement agencies urging caution, legislators trying to make sense of all of it, and a whole host of other people weighing in. In all of the states that have passed some form of medical marijuana law, what we have yet to see is the most fundamental first step in bringing new medicines to the public: methodologically sound scientific research.

Currently, there is credible information indicating that treatments from marijuana extracts have a lot of potential to offer benefit for several medical conditions. Certain types of extracts have helped some children with severe epilepsy. Other extracts have given relief from intractable cancer pain and symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis. But doctors cannot prescribe or recommend based on potential or anecdotal evidence alone. We must put in the hard work of determining what extracts, in what amounts, and by which route of administration work for what condition. Potential risks and side effects, including drug-disease and drug-drug interactions, must be studied, documented, and quantified, along with a host of other clinical data that only comes from rigorous and carefully constructed studies.

We encourage Utah lawmakers to remove legal roadblocks to well-controlled studies. We believe there are many researchers in the state that are ready and qualified to conduct the types of studies the medical community and the people of this state can trust. We believe that this is by far the best course to safely bring relief to the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.

Co-authored by Rep. Brad Daw; Carolyn Anctil, MD, FACEP; Terry Box, MD; Karen Buchi, MD; Barbara Insley Crouch, PharmD, MSPH; Perry G. Fine, MD; Eric Garland, Ph.D., LCSW; Jennifer Pumb, MD, MPH; Sen. Brian Shiozawa; Sen. Evan Vickers; Karen S. Wilcox, Ph.D.