SALT LAKE CITY — When Lori Wahlen's breast cancer spread, it went first to her bones and later into a section of her brain.

First diagnosed in 2009, with a recurrence that was found in 2012, she's endured multiple surgeries, radiation, hormone therapy and now chemotherapy that's likely to be needed for a long time.

Through it all, the pain in her bones from the spread of the cancer has been the most excruciating, said the Riverton mother of three, now 49.

New research led by Huntsman Cancer Institute scientists has identified a previously unknown way that the spread of breast cancer destroys bones, opening up the possibility that a drug now in clinical trial could be used to stop the process.

The study, led by Huntsman cancer researcher Alana Welm, an associate professor of oncological services at the University of Utah, was published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine.

About 20 percent to 30 percent of breast cancer is metastatic, meaning it spreads to other parts of the body. In three-fourths of those cases, it moves into bone, unleashing a process where existing bone degrades faster than new bone forms, causing porosity, weakness and "extreme pain and difficulty," Welm said. The result is similar to what happens in postmenopausal women who develop osteoporosis, though she describes it as "much more pronounced and severe" in breast cancer patients.

An estimated 40,000 women die each year of metastatic breast cancer. Of those, researchers say a high number had it move into their bones. Welm said degraded bones can release calcium and growth factors that, helpful in other circumstances, actually feed a tumor.

For some, including Wahlen, that cancer spread results in spinal cord compression as bones in the spine collapse, or patients suffer fractures. Welm said cancer usually moves into bones nearby, in the torso or hips. Sometimes surgeons must screw rods into bones to strengthen them, as they did for Wahlen.

Just one pathway

Not all cancer spreads the same way, nor is the resulting damage a uniform process. The Huntsman Cancer Institute researchers were studying how breast cancer spread in mice when they identified a specific process of bone degradation. Mice don't usually have a problem with bone deterioration, but they did when researchers inserted breast cancer cells, Welm said. Some of those cancer cells created a protein called Macrophage Stimulating Protein or MSP. In response, a different protein, called Ron, removed the MSP. When that happened, the bone cells secreted acids that damaged bone structure.

When the researchers turned off the mouse gene that contains Ron protein, the bone destruction stopped, even when the cancer was in the bones.

Since one can't just turn off genes in people, Huntsman investigators teamed up with a biotechnology company that was already making a drug to inhibit Ron. The company was testing the drug in Australian cancer patients as part of a small, early-step safety trial. The subjects, all cancer patients 50 and older, didn't have cancer in their bones, but some of the female participants did have osteoporosis.

By looking at the blood before the drug was given and then again about four weeks later, the researchers could see what kind of bone degradation occurred, based on blood markers. For almost two-thirds, they saw indications that bone destruction decreased. A similar number showed signs their bone was being repaired.

The drug has shown few side effects. Next, it will be tested on subjects within a pool from the roughly half of breast cancer patients who have high levels of MSP. There are other pathways to bone degradation in patients; researchers hope that eventually treatments will match the right treatment to the right patient based on that fact.

Right now, doctors typically treat bone loss with one of a couple of drugs. They don't work consistently in all patients, and researchers believe that's because different processes drive the bone loss.

Other bone loss

Welm said in some cases treatment may one day involve a combination of drugs. It's possible, too, researchers note, that the new drug being investigated could eventually be used for patients with other kinds of cancer or different conditions that are harmful to bones. Bone loss experts note bone loss can be caused not just by metastatic breast cancer or osteoporosis, but also by hormone therapy to treat breast or prostate cancer, or by some chemotherapy given women to treat cancer.

Among treatments now used for osteoporosis are bisphosphonate drugs that slow down bone resorption, hormone therapies that stimulate bone formation and hormone replacement therapies that prevent bone loss postmenopause.

But Welm warns that the latest drug research related to the Huntsman-discovered pathway is in the very earliest stages and, while promising, it will be some time before a treatment based on the Ron protein finding or the Ron-inhibiting drug could be available outside of controlled clinical trials.

"We see strong data in mouse models, but the human data is very preliminary," she said.

Meanwhile, Wahlen is holding her own on long-term chemotherapy. Though she often feels tired and achy, she still works as a software developer and is a busy and involved mom. She said as long as she has pain medication, she functions, though at about 25 percent of what she used to do.

She's rooting for treatments that provide relief and research that explains how cancer works.

Funding for the study was provided by the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute, the Department of Defense Breast an Research Program, the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.