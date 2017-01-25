Children wait on a pile of snow for a shuttle to take them to Snowbasin Resort in Ogden on Wednesday. In the past week, the resort has received 5 1/2 feet of snow and a total of 10 feet in January alone. Currently, Snowbasin has the biggest base depth of any ski resort in Utah with 142 inches, making it the deepest base the resort has seen in more than 37 years at this point in the season. According to Ski Utah's snow report, anywhere from 1 to 16 inches of powder fell at Utah's resorts over the past 24 hours. KSL meteorologist Grant Wyman said Wednesday that's good news for Utah's snowpack, which stands at about 180 percent statewide — about double for this time of the year. Forecasters are calling for drier conditions in northern Utah on Thursday with sunnier skies throughout the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid-20s with lows in the single digits on Friday and Saturday. However, residents in the Salt Lake Valley will notice diminishing air quality as another inversion begins to build.