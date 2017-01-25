Former U men's national team and Major League Soccer star Landon Donovan will not be joining Real Salt Lake, according to a report Wednesday from Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl.

The 34-year-old Donovan, who is the all-time leader in goals and assists in MLS history, had received a contract offer from RSL, but the two sides hadn't come to an agreement.

Donovan retired in 2014 after 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy but returned to the team down the stretch of the 2016 season.

According to Wahl, it is unknown where Donovan may play next.

RSL opened training camp in preparation for the 2017 season on Monday, and its first contest of the campaign will be Saturday, March 4 at home against Toronto FC.

The team underwent a bit of a youth movement during the offseason after barely making the playoffs in 2016.