WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend hours after she arrived from out of state to be with him for the holidays was charged Wednesday with killing her.

Juan Salvador Velasquez-Trujillo, 52, of West Valley City, was charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in the death of Haydee Suriano, whose body was found at the bottom of a staircase just hours after she arrived in Utah from San Francisco.

On Dec. 18, West Valley police were called to 6961 W. Hunter Pine Circle (3290 South) where they found Suriano's body. She had been dead for several hours, according to charging documents. Her luggage and purse were found near the front door.

Witnesses told police that Trujillo and Suriano got into an argument a couple of hours after she arrived on the night of Dec. 17 and that he pinched her lips closed, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

When interviewed by police, Trujillo said Suriano "became upset with him because he mentioned his wife’s name. (Suriano) stopped talking to him, so in an effort to annoy her, he began putting his hand across her mouth and pinching her lips together. This upset (Suriano) more so she bit his finger to get him to leave her alone," the affidavit states.

He said he then went to his room and didn't see Suriano again.

Witnesses, however, told detectives that Suriano pushed Trujillo's hand away when he pinched her and then got up to go to her room, according to charging documents. Trujillo followed.

The housemates said Trujillo refused to take Suriano to a hotel as she wanted, the charges state. They said the argument started because Trujillo wouldn't let Suriano see his cellphone.

The next morning, Suriano was found dead at the bottom of the stairs by one of the housemates. Trujillo was called, "but did not seem alarmed (and) instead was calm and casual," charging documents state. Trujillo told police he did not see Suriano's body when he left the house at 11 a.m.

Another housemate told police he heard a "loud bang" about 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 from the upstairs, "like something being hit with a large piece of wood," followed by "some smaller thuds on the stairway," according to court documents.

An autopsy determined that Suriano's death was caused by "blunt force trauma to the head," the charges state. She suffered a skull fracture and other injuries that appeared to be due to a "serious blow."

But charging documents do no indicate whether investigators believe that fatal blow was caused by being hit in the head by an object, or when Suriano's head hit the floor after apparently falling, or being knocked down a flight of stairs.

The manner of Suriano's death "has yet to be determined," according to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office, pending more test results.

A manslaughter charge means prosecutors believe Trujillo "recklessly caused the death of Haydee Suriano."

Bail was set at $500,000.