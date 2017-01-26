“A CONVERSATION WITH ELDER JEFFREY R. HOLLAND: Answers for Today,” Deseret Book, $12.99, 131 minutes

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, answer more than a dozen questions in the DVD “A Conversation with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland.”

For more than two hours, a group of men and women of varying backgrounds share questions, some very personal and emotional, and Elder Holland shares honest and encouraging answers.

Questions include: “How can we build hope in Christ?”; “What can we do to raise our children to have a relationship with their Heavenly Father?”; “How can I patiently perserver and maintain hope when trials persist?”; “What if I seem to keep struggling with the same challenges year after year?”; and “How do we survive in a time when the adversary’s power seems to keep increasing?”

The questions also touch on topics of helping friends and family who may no longer be active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also on raising children with today’s trials and how they can have a relationship with their Heavenly Father.

With each question and explanation, the Hollands offer advice and support and reminders.

“We know this a three-act play,” Elder Holland said, adding that the conflict typically comes in the second act and the conclusion is in the third act. “Without a third act, it would be a disaster.”

Both Elder and Sister Holland conclude with their testimonies of the Savior.

“I’ve had enough experiences in my lifetime to validate to me over and over again, that no matter how many mistakes I’ve made and how imperfect I may have been, God loves me through it all,” Sister Holland said.

“And I know he will do the same for you,” she added.

The DVD menu includes segments for each question.

“A Conversation with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland” was produced as a companion to Elder Holland’s book “For Times of Trouble,” which was released in 2012 and is now available as a stand-alone item.

