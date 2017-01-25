Nick Emery’s got a flat tire.

And that will be a big deal Thursday night when BYU head coach Dave Rose takes his squad to Santa Clara where they’ll face one of the league’s top scorers: Jared Brownridge. He’s a roadrunner, an effective weapon to be reckoned with.

Emery has had his ups and downs this season, one of them the burden of being one of the most experienced players on the team, although just a sophomore.

Emery is a big factor, even when he doesn’t pop for 20.

Emery wears one of those invisible chevrons on his shoulder that demands he figures things out, impart knowledge to younger players and set an example in practices and workouts. It is his job to execute directives from the staff in the heat of a game and get others to understand what it takes.

Emery’s engine runs hot and he’s competitive, driven and plays with passion while still in control. He’s got to react to challenges with chemistry, be a facilitator and scorer and press, but not press so much that he forces hero ball.

And now he’s limping.

And BYU faces Brownridge.

On the road.

Rose told reporters this week Emery practiced sparingly following his injury — a deep contusion — against Pacific Saturday.

Brownridge ranks fourth among active Division I scoring leaders with 2,104 points. The Santa Clara guard is the 11th player in conference history to surpass 2,000.

It remains to be seen if Emery will be available to help guard Browridge, and if he is, how many minutes he will be able to do it.

This puts Rose and the Cougars in a tough spot. This is a battle for a hold on third place in league standings.

In Provo, Emery was the primary defender on Brownridge, limiting the star to 2 of 8 shooting, 2 of 6 from distance and 8 points in 28 minutes. He is the league’s fourth-leading scorer behind Lamond Murray, Eric Mika and Alec Wintering.

Emery has emerged as one of the top defenders in the WCC, a league that excels at 3-point shooting. He leads the league in steals with 42 this season.

But most important: On this BYU team, this leadership thing is a big deal. Emerging guard Elijah Bryant could be a big help, so could freshmen TJ Haws and Stephen Beo.

BYU also lost 70 percent of its scoring from a year ago. Kyle Collinsworth was a do-it-all safety plug for Rose. When Jordan Chapman transferred to Boston College the Cougars lost one of its most athletic defenders.

Emery represents stability on Rose’s youngest team since he got the BYU job in 2005.

Emery has been to all these WCC venues. He was on the floor in that upset of Gonzaga in Spokane a year ago. He’s been to the WCC affair in Las Vegas. He knows the enemy and he should be acquainted with WCC officiating.

This sophomore continues to grow but defensively he’d be hard-pressed to surpass his brother, Jackson Emery, who along with Travis Hansen, are among BYU's best defenders over the past 20 years.

Hansen, a second-round NBA pick, predicted Wednesday he doesn't see Emery sitting still this week.

“Nick will play this weekend,” said Hansen. “He is relentless and a contusion won’t keep him from playing. Last year BYU’s opponents’ game plan focused on stopping Kyle Collinsworth and Chase Fischer. Nick benefited from that.

“This year other teams' defensive game plans are focused on stopping him. It will take some time to get used to that, adjust and find the answer, but he will because great players make big-time plays and do hard things. BYU fans need to be patient because this team will do incredible things. It just takes time.”