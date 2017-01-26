PROVO — As it turns out, BYU’s dramatic 24-21 victory over Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium last month was the final edition of the San Diego-based postseason game.

The San Diego Bowl Game Association announced Wednesday that the Poinsettia Bowl is folding. The San Diego Bowl Association has decided to focus all of its attention on its other bowl game, the Holiday Bowl, which has been staged at Qualcomm Stadium every year since 1978.

The Cougars played in the first seven Holiday Bowls.

The Poinsettia Bowl hosted 12 games during its existence, dating back to 2005, with BYU making two appearances, including a 23-6 win over San Diego State in 2012. During those years, the Poinsettia Bowl’s attendance averaged about 32,000. A crowd of 35,442 attended the 2012 game and 28,114 turned out for the BYU-Wyoming game Dec. 21.

The Cougars, an independent since 2011, had signed a deal to play in the 2018 Poinsettia Bowl. Athletic director Tom Holmoe addressed the issue via Twitter Wednesday.

"BYU has a great relationship with the San Diego Bowl Game Association and appreciates the wonderful hospitality they've shown us for many years," Holmoe said. "Although we were sorry to learn the Poinsettia Bowl will no longer be played, we understand the decision and wish Mark Neville, Ted Tollner and their bowl committee the very best. We are working with ESPN to secure bowl arrangements for 2017 and 2018 and have an agreement in place with the Hawaii Bowl for 2019.”