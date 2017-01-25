While the Great Salt Lake ins't the greatest swimming hole on the planet, that's not stopping Michael Phelps from coming to Utah.

The Olympian will be the keynote speaker at the Qualtrics Insight Summit, a five-day conference that will highlight some of the best business strategies, tech insights and promote the Silicon Slopes.

Announcing Michael Phelps, most decorated gold medalist in history, will keynote #InsightSummit. Register today: https://t.co/nVBrP1R7kE pic.twitter.com/fuqy32ow5y — Qualtrics (@Qualtrics) January 25, 2017

Phelps will speak alongside business leader Clayton Christensen, Michael Lewis, author of "The Big Short," and Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith, among others.

Here are some of the other notable names who will be speaking at the summit:

Angela Duckworth, author of "Grit"

Hannah Pileggi, lead experience researcher Airbnb

Joseph Pine, author of "The Experience Economy"

Sarah Sled, head of global research operations at Facebook

Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, head of talent development at Goldman Sachs

You can find the rest of the speakers here.

The summit run Feb. 28 to March 3. You can register for it at Qualtrics.

The event comes a week after the Silicon Slopes tech summit, which featured Smith and Domo founder Josh James. Popular DJ Kaskade spoke in the keynote address, with actor Michael Pena appearing right before him.