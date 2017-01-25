The Dixie State softball team was picked to finish in second place in the 2017 Pacific West Conference preseason poll, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Trailblazers received more first-place votes (three) than preseason favorite California Baptist (one) but landed behind the Lancers in the poll. Azusa Pacific received the most first-place votes with six and was picked third in the poll, followed by Concordia, Hawaii Hilo and Dominican to round out the top half of the poll.

APU senior Nicki Sprague was named Preseason Player of the Year, while CBU sophomore Ashley Coleman and Concordia junior Grayson Harvey split the Preseason Pitcher of the Year award.

DSU junior outfielder Janessa Bassett was named to the Preseason All-PacWest Team, marking the only Preseason All-PacWest nod for the Trailblazers. Bassett, who was DSU’s leading hitter and a first-team All-PacWest selection in 2016, hit .474 with 82 hits, 28 RBIs, 29 stolen bases and 17 doubles last season. She ended the regular season as the PacWest leader in batting average, on-base percentage and hits, ranking in the top 10 nationally in batting average and the top 15 in hits.

Bassett was also named to both the NFCA Division II and D2CCA All-America Second Teams last year, and she was a top-25 finalist for the NFCA Division II National Player of the Year award.

Dixie State finished the 2016 season with a 36-15 overall record and a second-place (24-8) finish in the PacWest, while making its eighth-consecutive NCAA Division II West Regional appearance.

The Trailblazers open the 2017 season next Thursday, hosting Northwest Nazarene in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m., at Karl Brooks Field.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.