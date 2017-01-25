WASHINGTON TERRACE, Weber County — A no-bail arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a man who police say was "impaired" when his home caught fire and his young son called for help.

The warrant was issued after he allegedly failed to show up for a court hearing on firearms charges.

On Dec. 17, sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to a basement fire at 80 W. 4300 South in Washington Terrace.

"It was reported that the basement was engulfed in flames and three people were able to escape the home," a search warrant affidavit filed in 2nd District Court states.

When Weber County sheriff's deputies arrived, they found James Anthony Briseno, 51, and his ex-wife, who also lived at the residence, were "both impaired" and their 10-year-old son "was the one to call out for help," the affidavit states.

"(The ex-wife) had her eyes closed and was not alert and appeared in a much worse condition. (She) had burns on her hair, clothing and feet," the warrant states.

While the woman was being treated at the scene, she said "she had been smoking marijuana with a torch type of lighter prior to the fire," according to the affidavit.

The next day, sheriff's deputies were called back to the house on a report that "James Briseno was on the property and trying to get into the home," according to charging documents.

Yellow police tape surrounded the property at the time, and the house was boarded up.

"I observed James actively trying to pry a two-by-four from a door on the west side of the home. James was using a bright yellow handled pickax," the officer wrote in court documents. "While speaking with James he stated that he just wasn't thinking and that he was only wanting to look for his cats that may still be in the home."

But when the ex-wife was interviewed by police again, she "stated James has a hidden compartment in his vehicle where he stores illegal narcotics," the charges state.

Deputies went back to the house with a search warrant for the car and found a Glock handgun "in a hidden void" behind the glove box, and a machete in the vehicle, according to court documents.

As of Wednesday, the ex-wife had not been charged with in connection with the investigation.

Briseno is charged with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor; possessing a vehicle that had a compartment for concealing drugs, a class A misdemeanor; and trespassing, a class B misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on Briseno is asked to call the Weber County Sheriff's Office at 801-629-8221.