PROVO — Jeff Judkins gets several of them each year.Stake presidents for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the country make a habit of informing the BYU women's basketball coach of the supposed next Jimmer Fredette, although few come close to measuring up to the hype.

But Judkins is grateful for each and every informant, and does his due diligence in following up. Every now and then the information received does check out, as it did when a stake president from the same area where Jimmer played his high school ball sent him a note about a player nearly eight years ago.

That player was Cassie Broadhead, who has achieved star status for the Cougars in what has become a breakout season.

Broadhead currently averages 18.4 points per game, while shooting 52 percent from the field. She's led the Cougars to a 6-2 record in West Coast Conference play and has the Cougars tied for first place with Gonzaga.

"She's probably one of the best all-around players I've had here," Judkins said. "She can shoot it. She can drive it. She can pull up. She's smart and she can handle the ball. She's very, very close to Lexi (Rydalch.)"

Rydalch was the team's leading scorer when Broadhead first arrived at BYU. Because she was recovering from an injured shoulder, among other factors, Broadhead spent her first year playing on the scout team going against Rydalch and other frontline players during practices.

"They weren't nice to me. They'd push me around, but they pushed me every single day," Broadhead recalled. "It was a hard first year, but I learned so much just watching how they did things and really being pushed hard by them. It was a great experience, even though I wasn't aware of it at the time."

Broadhead's freshman season wasn't completely out of the norm for her. Growing up with three older sisters — all of whom could hold their own on the hardwood — the Glenville, New York, native became accustomed to being pushed around at an early age.

"If I missed a shot, I'd never get the ball back. If I never passed the ball, then they'd never pass it to me. They beat me up constantly, but I really learned what it took to be a good player," Broadhead said.

Despite the lumps she took, an early and deep love for the game kept her focussed. She'd often practice until dark, something she did from kindergarten through high school. That's when Judkins was first informed of her abilities.

"The stake president sent me an email and said there's a girl out here who is 'Little Jimmer' and she's breaking all his records," Judkins said. "So I always check on that — no matter what — and the majority of times they're not good enough. So we checked on her and we liked her."

An invitation was then extended for Broadhead to attend BYU's Elite Camp, and although the 5-foot-9 guard played well, she wasn't exactly the female version of Jimmer, by Judkins' estimation.

But Judkins was impressed enough to grant Broadhead a scholarship offer — which she quickly accepted — shortly thereafter.

Broadhead then made good strides until incurring torn ligaments in her shoulder early during her senior year of high school. As such, the injury ticketed her for a redshirt season. The following year she didn't get much playing time, either.

Still motivated, Broadhead began to etch out a role for herself during her sophomore season. That role was as a backup point guard and she responded by averaging 3.9 points per game in 15.8 minutes played.

Upon completion of her sophomore season, Judkins gave Broadhead a challenge that she's since exceeded.

"I told her flat out that she was going to start next year and that she could either be a decent starter or be an all-league player," Judkins said. "It depended on how she felt and the work she put in."

What Broadhead felt is evidenced by the effort she put forth leading up to this season.

"She worked her tail off," Judkins said.

While seeing great returns on the court, Broadhead has also worked hard off of it. The junior guard recently became engaged and is set to graduate in April. After that, she hopes to enroll in BYU's MPA program.

"Life is honestly perfect, and I have so many blessings and things to be grateful for — so many people," Broadhead said. "This is where I've always wanted to be and it really is a dream come true to get to the point where I'm at."

