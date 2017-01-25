KANAB — An Arizona woman was killed Tuesday when her car slammed head-on into a flatbed pickup truck near Kanab.

Just before 4 p.m., Sharon L. McCoy, 59, of Kingman, was driving a Hyundai Accent on U.S. 89. About 8 miles east of Kanab, a Dodge flatbed pickup truck towing a large trailer filled with topsoil, "slowed and moved into the oncoming lane in preparation to turn left into a local driveway off U.S. 89," according to the Utah Highway Patrol. "As the driver started his left turn he realized that there was an oncoming vehicle that could not avoid his truck."

The Hyundai hit head-on with the pickup. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the UHP. McCoy was killed instantly. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.