PROVO, Utah — BYU and other faith-based universities can follow their policies and create safe space for LBGTQ students and athletes, the school's associate athletic director Liz Darger said.

Darger recently participated in Common Ground II, where nearly 40 LGBTQ representatives and officials from faith-based schools met under the NCAA to work toward what Darger called "inclusive and respectful athletic environments for participants of all sexual orientations, gender identities and religious beliefs."

"There’s a lot of room for each side to seek to understand each other before criticizing one another," Darger said in a question-and-answer article posted on BYU's website this month.

"I was able to get to know the other participants and hear their stories," she added. "I was able to share about our faith with them. As we got to know one another, it became very apparent that we all care deeply about student athletes and young people in general."

Darger is the senior woman administrator in BYU's athletics program.

Common Ground II is the second meeting sponsored by the NCAA.

“Hosting a forum like NCAA Common Ground is evolutionary because there aren’t many, if any, contexts where you have deep dialogue with members representing LGBTQ and faith-based groups that allow people to be open, honest, vulnerable and see all sides of an issue,” said Bernard Franklin, NCAA executive vice president of education and community engagement. “The key is to humanize the topic and help people understand their differences and similarities, while trying to see things from other perspectives so everyone can work more effectively to bridge gaps.”

Common Ground II included exercises designed to create conversations about protecting and respecting the beliefs and rights of people of faith, while also protecting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning students-athletes and staff, according to an NCAA news release.