SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Library is inviting children, families and caregivers to visit their neighborhood branch on Saturday, Feb. 4, in celebration of International Take Your Child to the Library Day.

Take Your Child to the Library Day is an initiative to raise community awareness about the role libraries play in children’s lives and to introduce or reintroduce the public to the many library programs and services available to them.

Children who visit a library on Feb. 4 will receive a sticker, a high-five, coloring sheets and a bookmark.

Storytimes will be offered at the following locations and times: ￼Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, 10 a.m.; Herriman Library, 5380 W. Main, 10:30 a.m.; Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, 10:30 a.m.; Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.; West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, noon; Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray-Holladay Road, 1 p.m.; Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., 2 p.m.; Kearns Library, 5350 S, 4220 West, 3 p.m.; South Jordan Library, 10673 S. Redwood Road, 4 p.m.

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼In addition, the libraries have lined up a few local leaders — including Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams — to read stories to children. McAdams will be leading the storytime at the Columbus Branch in South Salt Lake at 10 a.m.