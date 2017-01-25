On Feb. 8, 2017, the Deseret News will celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the opening ceremonies of the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Readers of the Deseret News have unique memories of their experiences with the 2002 Winter Games. Whether you were a volunteer, a spectator, an employee, an athlete or a coach, we want to hear from you. What is your favorite memory from the 2002 Olympics? We would also love to share photos you have from the games.

Please send your Olympic memory and/or photos to olympicmemories@deseretnews.com.