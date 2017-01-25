OGDEN — Bill Cook, executive director of the City Council, will step down from his post on Friday, Feb. 24, after more than 15 years with the city.

Prior to accepting the role of the council’s executive director in 2001, Cook worked as the executive office administrator for Snohomish County, north of Seattle, Washington. He grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho State University, after serving in the Marine Corps.

Cook intends to remain in Ogden and continue the tradition he started more than four years ago of wearing purple every day as co-chairman of the College Town Coalition. He has plans to continue volunteering at Weber State University and to do volunteer consulting with the International City Management Association to assist city managers around the world. His first assignment is to speak at two conferences in China.

The council is conducting a nationwide search for Cook’s replacement.