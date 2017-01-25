We are working with ESPN to secure bowl arrangements for 2017 and 2018, and have an agreement in place with the Hawaii Bowl for 2019.

BYU was contracted to play in the San Diego-based Poinsettia Bowl following the 2018 season.

Those plans will change now, as the San Diego Bowl Game Association announced Wednesday that the Poinsettia Bowl is shutting down after a 12-year run. The association will focus solely on running the Holiday Bowl.

The change leaves BYU needing a bowl partner for both the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Cougars have an agreement to play in the Hawaii Bowl in 2019.

"BYU has enjoyed a great relationship with the San Diego Bowl Game Association and appreciate the wonderful hospitality they've shown us for many years," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement on Twitter. "Although we were sorry to learn the Poinsettia Bowl will no longer be played, we understand the decision and wish Mark Neville, Ted Tollner and their bowl committee the very best.

"We are working with ESPN to secure bowl arrangements for 2017 and 2018, and have an agreement in place with the Hawaii Bowl for 2019."

In November 2013, BYU announced it had agreed to play in the Poinsettia Bowl following the 2016 and 2018 regular seasons. The Cougars fulfilled the first part of that agreement by qualifying for the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl, beating Wyoming 24-21 to cap a 9-4 season in coach Kalani Sitake's first year at the helm.

VIDEO: Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) scores his final TD for @BYUfootball, this 36-yarder to put the Cougars up 24-7 on Wyoming pic.twitter.com/yuQt73EChG — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) December 22, 2016

BYU also played in the bowl game in 2012, beating San Diego State 23-6. The Cougars' last two bowl wins came at the Poinsettia Bowl.

BYU has played in bowl games 12 straight seasons, second only to the school's streak of 17 straight bowl games from 1978 to 1994.

In its short time, the Poinsettia Bowl hosted Utah schools several times. Utah also played in the Poinsettia Bowl twice, in 2007 and 2009, while Utah State played in the game in 2013.

“College football and the bowl game structure has gone through major changes through the years and our board feels the time is right to focus our efforts on one postseason game,” Mark Neville, executive director of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, said in a statement. “The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl staged exciting matchups for more than a decade and we were one of the few cities to host two bowl games.”

The future of the Holiday Bowl remains uncertain, with the recent announcement that the NFL's Chargers franchise is moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. The Chargers' home field, Qualcomm Stadium, hosted both the Holiday and Poinsettia bowls.

The San Diego Bowl Game Association said the future of the Holiday Bowl could include moving the game to Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, if Qualcomm Stadium closes.

“For now we plan to continue producing the Holiday Bowl and its one-of-a-kind fan experience in Qualcomm Stadium,” Neville said in a statement. “However, Petco Park could one day serve as the ideal home for the Holiday Bowl. It’s certainly a tremendous venue with world-class amenities that our fans would enjoy.”

The Holiday Bowl currently matches teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences. The game will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2017.

BYU played in 11 Holiday Bowls from 1978 to 1993. That included playing in the inaugural Holiday Bowl in 1978, a 23-16 loss to Navy, and the 1980 bowl game in which the Cougars rallied from a 45-25 deficit with a little more than four minutes to play and won 46-45.