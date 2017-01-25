SALT LAKE CITY — Will it be one, two or no Utah Jazz players included on the list of Western Conference All-Star Game reserves, which will be announced Thursday?

It’s been six years since the Utah Jazz have had a player selected for the annual NBA All-Star Game, the longest drought in franchise history.

Since the franchise was born in 1974, the Jazz have never gone more than three years without having a player selected for the midseason game pitting the league’s top 24 players in an East vs. West matchup. From Pete Maravich to Adrian Dantley to John Stockton and Karl Malone to Carlos Boozer and Deron Williams, the Jazz have consistently been represented with all-star players with just a few gaps in between.

But you have to go back to 2011, when Williams made his second appearance in a row, since a Jazz player was selected for the Western Conference team. Only two other teams, Denver and Charlotte, have not had any all-stars over the past six years.

This year, the Jazz, who are sporting the fifth-best record in the Western Conference at 29-18, have a very good chance of being represented in the All-Star Game, which will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

Although it would be a pleasant surprise for the Jazz if both are selected, either Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert should be among the 12 players chosen by the conference coaches.

The five starters for each team were announced last week and there were no big surprises, except for Russell Westbrook, last year’s All-Star Game MVP, being left off. That happened only because there were only two guard spots, which were taken by Stephen Curry and James Harden, also deserving all-stars.

Besides the five starters for the West team, Westbrook is a shoo-in, while Chris Paul, despite his injury, will likely be selected along with Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins and Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, according to most experts.

That leaves two slots, actually three, since Paul can’t play, with six other players having legitimate chances to make it — Marc Gasol and Mike Conley of Memphis, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland’s Damian Lillard, and Hayward and Gobert.

Conley missed nine games earlier this season, which may hurt his chances, while Lillard recently missed five. But the former Weber State star is putting up the best numbers of his career, albeit for a losing team.

Aldridge got off to a slow start but has come on strong lately. Gasol, a two-time all-star, has been solid all year after missing much of last season with an injury. He scores more than Gobert, but the Stifle Tower has better rebounding, shooting and blocked shots numbers.

You could argue the Warriors shouldn’t have four players on the All-Star team, but they do have the best record in the NBA. Green is averaging only 10.6 points a game, down nearly four points from a year ago, but that’s because Durant has taken away many of his scoring opportunities. Green averages 8.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Two USA Today writers, Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt, both put Hayward and Gobert on their list of reserves earlier this week as did ESPN’s Marc Stein and Zach Lowe. However, the Inside the NBA crew of former all-stars Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal didn’t give the Jazz players much love. Only O’Neal included Hayward on his list of reserves, while no one put Gobert on their list.

The reserves are chosen by the 15 Western Conference coaches, who aren’t allowed to vote for their own players.

Denver coach Mike Malone said Tuesday he voted for Gobert, while last week Phoenix coach Earl Watson said, “If Gordon (Hayward) isn’t an all-star, something is wrong.”

The problem for the Jazz players could be that coaches will pick just one Utah player and if Hayward and Gobert split the votes, neither may make the team.

Utah coach Quin Snyder would vote for both if he could and believes both players are having all-star seasons.

“Gordon has gotten better every year, his level has been raised and his command of the game has continued to improve,” he said. “It seems like every spring I say he can get better and I’ll probably say it again this spring. He’s been consistently good to great. He’s had great moments and he’s always been good. That consistency says a lot. I can’t say enough about the leadership he’s shown and he’s a great teammate.”

Snyder has been singing Gobert’s praises all year.

“I don’t know that there’s a guy that likes to compete and play more than Rudy,” he said. “Rudy’s probably underappreciated because the box score doesn’t show all the things Rudy does. The rim protection ... all the things he’s doing that are special. His productivity and impact is different than a typical player. It’s double-doubles and blocked shots and changing shots and all those things. He’s having a special season.”