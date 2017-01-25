IVINS, Washington County — In celebration of the Utah State Park system’s 60th anniversary, Snow Canyon State Park is launching a 60 Miles for 60 Years Challenge.

Between now and Nov. 11, visitors are encouraged to hike any combination of designated trails in Snow Canyon to reach the 60-mile goal.

“Snow Canyon has more than 38 miles of amazing trails,” Snow Canyon State Park Manager Kristen Comella said in a statement. “Visitors can earn their miles and learn about the canyon on the 1.5-mile Hidden Pinyon nature trail, enjoy soaring vistas from the 9-mile Gila Trail or even rack up miles while participating in one of the many ranger-guided hikes offered throughout the year.”

To track miles, visitors can get a mileage log at park headquarters or download a copy at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/snow-canyon. Once the goal is reached, visitors can bring their log to park headquarters to receive a free commemorative pin and have their photo taken and added to the park’s 60 Miles for 60 Years Wall of Fame.

For more information on this and other Utah State Park celebrations taking place during 2017, visit stateparks.utah.gov.