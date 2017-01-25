MIDVALE — The Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District has begun a new campaign to encourage residents to use reusable grocery bags rather than plastic grocery bags.

The BYOB — Bring Your Own Bags — campaign is part of a larger effort to educate residents about proper recycling. The bags clog the sorting machinery at the recycling plants and requires the machines to be shut down while staff members pull the bags out by hand. This increases processing costs and, in turn, increases the fees charged for recycling.

“Some recycling plants estimate spending 20 to 30 percent of their labor costs removing plastic bags from their machinery,” Jeffrey Summerhays, sustainability coordinator for the district, said in a statement.

As a result, residents are asked to not place plastic grocery bags or other similar types of stretch plastics in their recycling can. Most grocery stores have receptacles that collect plastic bags for proper processing and recycling.

The Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District serves the Copperton, Emigration, Kearns, Magna and White City metro townships, the cities of Cottonwood Heights, Herriman, Holladay, Millcreek and Taylorsville; portions of Murray and Sandy; and the unincorporated areas of Salt Lake County.