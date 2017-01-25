SALT LAKE CITY — Utah faces a Duck dynasty, if you will, when 10th-ranked Oregon visits the Huntsman Center on Thursday night. The defending Pac-12 champions come to town on a school-record 16-game winning streak.

The Ducks also have seven straight victories over the Utes, including an 88-57 triumph in last year’s conference tournament championship game in Las Vegas.

“We haven’t had very good success,” acknowledged Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “There’s been a variety of different reasons, a different storyline each of those games the last couple of years.”

As such, Krystkowiak doesn’t think Oregon’s win streaks will serve as motivation for the Utes.

“I think our guys are dialed in. It’s going to be a heck of an environment,” he said, noting it will be a late game (8:30 p.m. MST) on FS1.

Krystkowiak added that it's kind of what everybody signs up for in college basketball.

Utah (14-5, 5-2) enters the game on the heels of a road sweep of Washington State and Washington. The Utes prevailed despite the absence of starting center David Collette, who missed both games while undergoing concussion protocol. The junior’s status for the Oregon game is uncertain — although he’s listed as a projected starter.

Oregon (18-2, 7-0), meanwhile, has played without junior forward Dillon Brooks. The All-American has been sidelined with a sprained left foot but has progressed to the point where he could play against Utah.

Oregon coach Dana Altman said Brooks (13.4 points per game) is going to be a game-time decision. The Ducks, however, aren’t one-dimensional. They have four other double-digit scorers — senior forward Chris Boucher (13.2 ppg), sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey (12.8 ppg), senior guard Dylan Ennis (11.6 ppg) and junior forward Jordan Bell (11 ppg).

Defensively, the Ducks lead the nation in blocked shots with 7.7 per game.

“We’ve got a lot of prep to do,” Krystkowiak said. “A lot of different things to deal with, with their team.”

Altman expressed similar thoughts about the Utes.

“They present a big challenge,” he said. “We’ll have to play awfully well.”

EXTRA STUFF: Utah is 1-4 against ranked teams this season — defeating USC and losing to Butler, Xavier, Arizona and UCLA ... The Utes have scored 80 or more points in five straight games, the longest streak for the program since 1993-94 ... Oregon is giving up just 62.7 points per game, best in the Pac-12 ... The Ducks lead the all-time series with the Utes 17-9 ... Utah's Kyle Kuzma is averaging a double-double (15.3 points and 10 rebounds) per game.