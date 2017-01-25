Utah Valley returns home for a pair of WAC games this week against UTRGV and New Mexico State. The Wolverines will host UTRGV on Thursday before welcoming defending WAC champion NM State on Saturday. Tipoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.

The Wolverines hold a 6-2 record at the UCCU Center this season. The team has home wins over Idaho State, Benedictine, UTSA, Montana Tech, Antelope Valley and UMKC. UVU's only losses at home include an 80-79 overtime setback to in-state rival Utah State and a 70-61 loss to Chicago State.

Brandon Randolph missed a game-tying shot at the buzzer that fell just short as the Utah Valley University men's basketball team dropped a 68-65 decision at CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night. Jordan Poydras fronted Utah Valley with 12 points. Zach Nelson and Conner Toolson were also in double figures with 10 points apiece.

Toolson leads the Wolverines in scoring at 14.1 points per game. Junior forward Isaac Neislon ranks second on the team in scoring at 11.5 points a contest and leads the team on the boards, pulling down nearly 10 rebounds a game. Randolph leads the team in assists, averaging 4.7 helpers a game.

Neilson ranks in the top 30 nationally in both rebounds per game and offensive boards per game. The junior forward ranks 15th nationally at 3.58 offensive rebounds per game. He also ranks 30th in rebounds per game at 9.7.

Utah Valley is the sixth-fastest team in the nation according to KenPom.com. The Wolverines averaged 76.5 possessions per game, ranking sixth behind The Citadel (82.6), Savannah State (81.0), Marshall (78.5), BYU (77.0) and Lipscomb (76.7). UVU sits just ahead of Wyoming (76.5), Central Michigan (75.9), Green Bay (75.5), and UCLA (75.4). UVU averages 14.3 seconds per possession, which ranks the team eighth nationally in average possession length.

Thursday's game against UTRGV will be televised live on UVUtv and the WAC Digital Network. Brandon Crow and Matt Peterson will be on the call for the UVUtv/WDN broadcast. The game will also be broadcast live on ESPN 960 AM radio with Jim McCulloch and Holton Hunsaker handling the play-by-play and color duties. A live stream of the radio broadcast will be available online via ESPN960's website and also through the ESPN 960 app.

UTRGV heads into Thursday's matchup against Utah Valley with a 10-12 overall record. The Vaqueros hold a 1-9 record on the road this season. The team snapped a three-game skid on Saturday night with an 85-77 win over Chicago State at home in the team's lone contest of the week. Sophomore Antonio Green led UTRGV with 26 points while hitting seven 3-pointers, raising his NCAA-leading total to 93. Junior Nick Dixon scored 22 points, while freshman Lesley Varner Jr. posted his first-career double-double with 14 points, a career-high 11 rebounds, a career-high seven assists and a career-high-tying three steals. Junior Mike Hoffman was also in double figures with 11 points. Green leads the team in scoring this season at 18.0 points per game. Dixon fronts the team on the boards, averaging 5.2 per game. He also averages double figures at 17.6 points a contest. UTRGV is the highest-scoring team in the WAC, averaging 80.2 points per game. The Vaqueros ranks just ahead of Utah Valley, averaging 78.6 points.

Utah Valley and UTRGV meet on the basketball hardwood for the 23rd time on Thursday night. UVU holds an all-time 19-3 advantage over the Vaqueros. Utah Valley has won eight-straight games over UTRGV, including 12 of the last 13 games the two teams have played. UVU swept the season series last year with a 98-65 win in Orem and an 88-77 win in Edinburg. UTRGV's last win over UVU was a 62-60 victory on Jan. 19, 2013, in Texas. The Wolverines hold an all-time 10-1 record against UTRGV at home. The lone setback at the UCCU Center was a 56-53 loss on March 10, 2010.

Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope and his staff are participating in the Coaches vs. Cancer campaign this week organized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Pope joined BYU head coach Dave Rose at Subway on Jan. 23 to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The two coaches made sandwiches for patrons during the lunch hour. Pope and his staff will be wearing sneakers with their suits at UVU's two home games this week to raise awareness for cancer.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.