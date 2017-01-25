SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man has been charged with raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl. The charges were filed thanks to DNA collected from the newborn baby.

William Piol Makuei, 52, was charged by the Utah Attorney General's Office Wednesday with two counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony.

The investigation began in June of 2016 when a 14-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital and found to be 29 weeks pregnant, according to charging documents filed in 3rd District Court. Based on the girl's age, investigators determined she became pregnant when she was 13.

Detectives learned that the girl had been raped multiple times by a man only known as "William." On one occasion, William offered the girl something to drink.

"She then fell asleep. When she woke up, her clothes were off," the charges state.

On another occasion, the girl was walking home from the store when William drove up next to her and told her to get in.

"William threatened that 'something bad would happen' to her family if she did not get in the car," the charges state.

The girl was taken to a house and raped, according to police.

Based on the description from the girl, investigators reviewed the records of a "Sundanese man named William who lived in the same refugee community" as the girl, according to court documents.

In August, the girl gave birth to her child. Investigators collected DNA from the baby and followed Makuei "until he discarded a cigarette butt on the ground outside of his vehicle.

"Investigators collected the cigarette butt and submitted it to Sorensen Forensics for DNA for paternity testing. On Jan. 19, 2017, Sorensen Forensics returned a report that the sample from William Piol Makuei was a match for the father of (the child)," the charges state.

Prosecutors are asking that Makuei be held without bail after he is arrested.