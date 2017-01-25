SALT LAKE CITY — Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes said he's willing to be placed under oath to rebut claims that he attended a secret meeting involving the Utah Transit Authority at a luxury Southern California resort nearly eight years ago.

"I almost walked down there yesterday, down to that court, and just walked into that court and demanded to he heard," the Draper Republican said Wednesday.

Marc Sessions Jenson testified Tuesday at a hearing in the John Swallow criminal case that Hughes and then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, attended a “big” meeting involving UTA officials and developers working on the Draper FrontRunner station in June 2009. Hughes was not speaker, but was a legislator and UTA board chairman at the time.

Hughes said he wants to testify but is concerned that it would conflict with or be a distraction to the legislative session that started this week.

"There is a way for me to clearly show my whereabouts in the time that these referred-to meetings had taken place. What I'm going to do is I'm going to provide ample evidence of where I was during that time and I'm going to turn it over to county attorneys and what they're looking at, and I expect my name to be cleared," he said on KSL Newsradio's "Doug Wright Show."

Swallow's attorney Scott Williams said he would welcome Hughes' testimony and anyone else "who wants to tell the truth." Williams said he received a number of phone calls from people who want to testify after what Jenson said Tuesday.

Jenson, a convicted felon and key prosecution witness, testified that Hughes was with former Utah Attorneys General Mark Shurtleff and John Swallow at the posh Pelican Hill resort where he had moved after settling his criminal case in Utah. He claims he paid for the trip and Shurtleff and Swallow shook him down for money and favors.

Shurtleff said Hughes was not there and that there was no meeting.

"No, in no way shape or form, absolutely not, ever," he said. "Speaker Hughes has every reason to be absolutely outraged."

Shurtleff called allegations about Reid "balderdash."

Investigators could have corroborated Reid's movements and presence in California with the Secret Service rather than relying on Jenson, he said.

An FBI forensic accountant testified Wednesday that she didn't see any Pelican Hill receipts involving Hughes or Reid.

During his almost seven hours on the stand Tuesday, Jenson further testified that he spoke to investigators and turned over financial documents while in prison in 2013 showing $35 million in kickbacks to the train station developers, UTA and Zions Bank. He accused Hughes and UTA board members of receiving $100,000 cash payments.

Williams brought another high-profile politician into the case in Wednesday’s hearing.

He questioned FBI special agent Jon Isakson about a February 2009 letter that Gov. Gary Herbert wrote for Shurtleff’s self-described “fixer,” the late Tim Lawson. Herbert vouches for Lawson’s character and considers him a friend in the letter to a capital investment firm. Witnesses have described Lawson as a bully who threatened with physical harm.

Williams asked Isakson if he interviewed Herbert to compare his thoughts about Lawson to the narrative that he was a “crook.”

Isakson said agents didn’t come across anything that would connect Herbert to the Shurtleff and Swallow investigations.