SALT LAKE CITY — Whether Gordon Hayward and/or Rudy Gobert are named to the All-Star squad or not, the Utah Jazz will be represented at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

Dante Exum and Trey Lyles were both named Wednesday to the Rising Stars Challenge. Exum, who is from Australia, and Lyles, who hails from Canada, will represent the Jazz on the World team in the contest, which will feature some of the premier first- and second-year talent in the NBA.

Both Exum and Lyles are already familiar with the event. Exum participated in the game as a rookie in New York in 2015, while Lyles had his turn last season when the festivities were in Toronto.

The game will take place Friday, Feb. 17, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans as part of All-Star Weekend.