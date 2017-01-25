Audrey, a cancer patient, asked her neighbor Tisha Beauchmin to watch her children while she had some tests done, but she never imagined where that simple request could lead.

FOX5 Surprise Squad Gives Family of Ten BIGGEST Surprise Ever! #SURPRISESQUAD: A mother of five gains guardianship of three children after a tragedy. Her and her husband's unwavering love inspires the FOX5 Surprise Squad's BIGGEST surprises ever! A heartfelt thanks to our Surprise Squad partners: United Nissan, America First Credit Union, Albertsons and Vons Posted by FOX5 Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 4, 2017

In a video from FOX5 Las Vegas Surprise Squad, Elizabeth Thames, who nominated the family for its surprise, says, “The test results came back that she had stage 2 esophageal and stomach cancer. Audrey had asked Tisha to be the legal guardian of her kids. It wasn’t much longer than that Audrey passed away.”

“She thought for sure she had another year to live, and now I’m trying to become a foster mom so I can become their mom,” says Beauchmin in the video.

Beauchmin, who was in foster care herself as a child, took the three children into her own family to join her five children. “They’ve been through too much; they deserve a loving family and a place to call home,” she says in the video.

The FOX5 Surprise Squad gets the family to leave the house by telling them it is putting up a new wall to create a bedroom from a loft space, but it does so much more.

See the full video here.

