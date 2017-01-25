LAMBS CANYON — A skier who triggered an avalanche was found safe Wednesday after a brief search, much to the relief of his two friends who thought he was buried.

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 50s, went up Lambs Canyon about 10:30 a.m. to ski down the west slope of Mount Aire, said Unified police detective Ken Hansen.

The first man started skiing down the mountain while the other two stayed at the top. The skier, however, triggered an avalanche.

The man was able to ski out of it and continued all the way back to his car. His friends, however, didn't see him ski out, Hansen said. Because the skier was so far away, his friends weren't able to get a signal on his beacon, he said.

The two men called 911, and search and rescue crews hurried up Parleys Canyon, Hansen said.

About 20 to 30 minutes later, officials found the first skier and determined that no one was injured.

Hansen said the incident is a good reminder for all recreationists to stay out of the backcountry when avalanche danger is high.

"These are very experienced people that were skiing. But the avalanche danger this year is so high, I'm not sure that even experienced skiers are prepared to deal with the avalanches they may cause," Hansen said.

The slide was estimated to be 200 feet long.