Nauvoo, Illinois, and Keokuk, Iowa, are situated on the banks of the Mississippi River near the site of what was once known as the Des Moines Rapids. The rapids were 12 miles long and, according to records, had an average depth of less than 3 feet.

This obstacle of the Des Moines Rapids lead to a proposal of how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nauvoo might ameliorate, in part, this challenge for boats that wanted to continue upriver from Nauvoo. They began digging a canal that would run along Main Street from the northern point of the horseshoe bend of the Mississippi River down to the southern point. This would have provided water power as well as allow river traffic to bypass some of the rapids. The plan did not progress very far, but it led to the establishment of a quarry site for stone used in the Nauvoo Temple as well as in homes and other buildings.

In 1913, the Keokuk Dam and a power plant were completed. The dam raised the water level creating Lake Cooper. The rapids were covered over as well as an island between Nauvoo and Montrose, Iowa. That island is clearly visible in early photographs of the area. Moreover, as the width of the lake widened, the shoreline at Nauvoo was altered.

It is thought that following the death of Joseph Smith III in 1914, the exact burial site of Joseph and Hyrum Smith became unknown. There arose a concern that the unmarked graves of the brothers might eventually be covered over by the rising waters of Lake Cooper. In 1928, an official dig was undertaken. The remains of Joseph and Hyrum were located and moved to a new, safer site in the Smith Cemetery adjacent to the Joseph Smith Homestead. The large piece of sloping granite that now houses the remains of Joseph, Emma and Hyrum Smith was placed there in 1991.

The quarry site has since filled with water and was not used in rebuilding the Nauvoo Temple.

