Katherine Heigl introduced her new baby to the world this week.

Heigl gave birth to son Joshua Bishop on Dec. 20, 2016. He joins his two sisters, Naleigh and Adalaide, as a part of the Heigl family, who live in Utah.

Details were scarce on Heigl's son until now, as the former "Grey's Anatomy" star will grace the cover of People magazine this week with an exclusive interview about her new baby and what it's like to be a mother, according to Yahoo! News.

Heigl said she and her husband, Josh Kelly, couldn't be more excited for the baby, who was born at 7 pounds 15 ounces.

“We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him!” she told People magazine. “With a newborn, you’re forced to be still … and you have this beautiful reason to do that.”

You can hear more from Heigl in the video below, which she filmed for People magazine. The cover story hits newsstands Friday.