Tim Daly, star of the political drama "Madam Secretary," may need to take a break after his experience at Sundance.

The film star broke both of his legs while skiing on the Park City slopes.

HUMANS!!! Broke my right ankle and left knee skiing. Simultaneously! How's that for talent? I'm all good. — Tim Daly (@TimmyDaly) January 25, 2017

​Daly will have surgery on Wednesday.

Daly, who plays the husband of the TV show's secretary of state (played by his real-life girlfriend Tea Leoni), ​will be in every episode of the current season, according to Variety. Producers of the show may rearrange storylines and filming to accommodate his injuries.

"One source close to the production said that the show may be far enough along in its shooting schedule that few changes could be needed," Variety reported.