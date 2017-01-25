Here's the news of the morning for Jan. 25.

What happened on Legislature Day 3

As we reported, the third day of the legislature will provide multiple proposed ideas and bills that could affect life for most Utahns.

For one, marriage license costs could grow by $20, the Deseret News reported. And Congress workers are looking to add the substance called "pink" — something that's plagued Utah in recent months — to a list of controlled substances.

Members of the Senate Education Committee will also look into pieces of legislation that hope to improve communication between parents and special education officials, according to the Deseret News.

Legislators also considered changes to the Beehive State's liquor laws, potentially ending the "Zion Curtain" requirement, which asks for restaurants to keep liquor bottles and drinks out of the eyes of diners. Other measures also look to strengthen Utah's alcohol laws in hopes to limit drunken driving and binge drinking.

It was also announced that Gov. Gary Herbert will deliver his State of the State later today at 6:30 p.m.

Trump remains active in first week

Donald Trump isn't slowing down in his first week in office. Here's a quick rundown of the 45th president's first few days.

Trump announced he'd direct federal resources to building a border wall in Mexico, according to CNN. He's also expected to increase efforts on national security.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump will also order an investigation into voter fraud — something the White House mentioned in a press briefing Tuesday, CNN reported. Press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump believes there was illegal voting, according to Business Insider. Now, Trump plans to investigate the matter.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump also said on Twitter he would pick his Supreme Court nominee next Thursday

Trump is expected to sign executive orders that could include a temporary ban on refugees, as well as end sanctuary cities, where refugees from Syria and Middle Eastern countries can find refuge, according to Reuters.

Trump signed documents Tuesday allowing those behind the Keystone XL pipeline to resubmit their proposals, according to NPR. Similarly, the papers also called for the Army to "expedite the review and approval process" for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Trump also signed documents that withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a global trade deal between 12 nations, The New York Times reported.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/824229586091307008

Night mode comes to your Mac

Your iPhone and iPad won't be the only Apple device with a night mode — which saves you battery life and strain on your eyes by softening the screen's light, according to Forbes.

According to tech website Engadget, Apple will bring the softening tint to Mac devices with its next update. It's unclear when this release will be available.

Sledding insanity

Most people have gone sledding before, but this is not that.

As Digg put it, "This looks like a ton of fun, but it also looks like this kid could break his face if he hits a bump wrong."

Watch below.