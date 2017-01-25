A pair of University of Utah researchers want to smog up your day by making you experience an inversion.

Jakob Jensen, an associate professor of communication at the U., and a team of students recently put together a video that shows a good air quality day (specifically Aug. 30, 2016) and a bad air day (Jan. 1, 2017) to show how an inversion affects the Salt Lake Valley.

The video begins with the Aug. 30 footage before transitioning to the January clips.

Jensen included his son in the video, too, according to a press release. He can be seen throwing snowballs during the January footage.

The point of the video: “To capture the experience of bad air quality. Hopefully that helps us to think more carefully about our choices, and provides those outside the valley with a way to feel what it is like. Immersive cameras take us one step closer to being there,” Jensen said in the press release.

Watch the video below.

Sidenote: For a better experience, move your mouse across the screen for a 360 degree view of the valley. Mobile users can move their phone in different directions to see this effect, too.

Never experienced inversion? New video sheds light