Country and pop singer Kenny Rogers will make a tour stop in Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater on April 21. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Tickets can be purchased online at live-at-the-eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-2787 or at the box office on 131 S. Main St.