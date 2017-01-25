Country and pop singer Kenny Rogers will make a tour stop in Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater on April 21. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased online at live-at-the-eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-2787 or at the box office on 131 S. Main St.
According to the news release, Rogers is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has won three Grammy Awards and has sold more than 120 million albums during his career. During what is being called his "final" world tour titled "The Gambler's Last Deal," Rogers will be accompanied by special guest Linda Davis.
Email: mbulsiewicz@deseretnews.com
Twitter: mgarrett589