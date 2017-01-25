WEST JORDAN —The Copper Hills Grizzlies remained undefeated in region play as they toppled the Jordan Beetdiggers 64-48 during Tuesday night's region matchup thanks to 26 points from Stockton Shorts.

The first quarter went slow for both teams as they struggled to make shots. The Beetdiggers hit three 3-pointers and a couple of free throws, and the Grizzlies knocked down a couple of shots to put the Beetdiggers up 12-9. Shorts had no first quarter points and couldn’t get anything flowing for the Grizzlies.

Shorts came alive in the second quarter and knocked down a few baskets. The Grizzlies made a huge run and, at one point, were up by 10 points. Josh Christensen, who finished with 20 points, got a run going for the Beetdiggers toward the end of second quarter and eventually took the lead. After a some late free throws and a buzzer beater, the Grizzlies found themselves on top at halftime 29-26.

Shorts and Christensen had the majority of their team's points during the second quarter.

Both teams still had a lot of momentum heading into the third quarter. The Grizzlies started off hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in the first minute of the third quarter. Soon after both teams started to cool down. Both teams' points came from making free throws and an occasional jump shot or layup.

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter when the Grizzlies regained the momentum and started to pull away and put the score at 43-35 heading into the fourth.

Crew Wakley started off the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for the Beetdiggers and forced a steal the next play and started to give the Beetdiggers some momentum, but that didn’t last long as Shorts came back and hit a 3-pointer. Christensen came back and hit a 3-pointer right after, but it was matched right after with another Copper Hills 3-pointer. It seemed that every shot the Beetdiggers made during the fourth quarter was matched by the Grizzlies. Copper Hills took over around halfway point of the quarter and put the game away.

Don’t let the score deceive you. The game was a very close game up until the fourth quarter. Both teams would go on runs and would match each other's shots all game. The score was close the majority of the game. The Grizzlies, however, took over during the fourth quarter and finished the game to stay undefeated in region play.

Wakley and Trevon Allfrey were the X factors. Wakley forced many turnovers throughout the game and created many fouls. He gave the Beetdiggers a lot of momentum throughout the game.

Allfrey dominated the boards and blocked many shots. They both added in a good amount of points for their team and played spectacular defense.

Jordan hosts Bingham Friday, while Copper Hills visits Bingham Tuesday.