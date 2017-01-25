AMERICAN FORK — Riverton's Tanner Thacker drove through the lane and made the game-winning layup over the outstretched arms of Jake Whitehead with 4.5 seconds left to give the Silverwolves the 57-55 win over the American Fork Cavemen Tuesday night.

It was a tight game from the beginning. American Fork's Trey Stewart and Thacker traded 3-point baskets early in the first quarter. From that point on both teams were battling.

American Fork went on a quick 6-0 run in the final 1:30 of the opening period and Stewart drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Cavemen a 20-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, the American Fork got some early momentum. Whitehead got in the passing lane, stole the ball and ran it back for a dunk. On the next play, American Fork got another steal and Stewart finished it off with a layup. Riverton's Ben Nielson responded with a corner 3-pointer, and then the Cavemen started posting up with Zach McWhorter multiple times. To end the half, American Fork got another steal when Dylan Simpson picked off a pass and ran it back for an easy layup. AF lead 34-27 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Riverton's defense turned on the intensity. The Silverwolves held American Fork to just four points in the third quarter, and the Silverwolves went on an early 13-2 run after Brock Anderson got back-to-back baskets to go to start the quarter including an and-one layup. Riverton's Ryan Edwards made a straightaway 3-pointer and Richie Saunders made an and-one jump shot. Just like that Riverton had the lead. Saunders got a layup to go just before the quarter ended and Riverton held a 42-38 lead after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was a battle. AF's Isaac Johnson and McWhorter got quick baskets to tie the game at 42, but Todd Newbold quickly responded with a 3-pointer. Johnson came right back down the court, posted up and scored to cut the Riverton lead to a point. Anderson matched that with a post up move of his own.

The Cavemen continued to go to Johnson, who had the hot hand and he made a wing 3-pointer to tie the game back up at 47 with 3:45 remaining. The teams continued to trade baskets late into the fourth quarter and Riverton had a 55-53 lead with 1:56 left in the game.

Whitehead had an open 3-point look but missed. On the other end, Stewart drew a charge to give the ball back to American Fork. They went back to Johnson out of the timeout and he missed the reverse layup. Both teams failed to score on their next possessions. Thacker got fouled and made one free throw to give the Silverwolves a 3-point lead with less than a minute to play.

American Fork had one last chance to send the game into overtime when Bronson Barron lobbed the ball up to Whitehead at the rim but the play was broken up by Nate Headrick, and the Silverwolves escaped with a two-point victory.

Anderson led Riverton with 14 points and Thacker added 12 points in the victory. Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, McWhorter chipped in 12 points while both Stewart and Saunders had nine points for their respective teams.

Riverton (8-9, 2-4) will host Lehi Tuesday while American Fork (9-8, 2-4) will be on the road to face Westlake Tuesday.

