Jazz are worth watching

The Utah Jazz have been endorsed by Rob Mahoney of Sports Illustrated as must-see TV. Mahoney wrote, "New York has its dysfunction, the Bay Area its splendor, and Boston its percolating rumor mill. Utah, at long last, has a compelling basketball team — not only in concept, but in action."

Williams increases draft stock

Bleacher Report's Joe Pantorno hailed former Utah running back Joe Williams as a player who increased his NFL draft stock with a strong performance at the 2017 East-West Shrine Game.

"On just seven carries, he racked up 48 yards, but a majority of them came on a 35-yard rush that was the second-longest play of the game.

Regardless, he still netted an average of 6.9 yards per carry, which wasn't far off of his average during his senior season at Utah.

In 2016, Williams rushed for 1,407 yards while averaging 6.7 yards per rush to go with 10 touchdowns.

That kind of average will grab the attention of NFL teams, and (Matt) Miller projects the New York Giants to take Williams with the 168th overall selection in the draft.

George Hill one of the year's biggest surprises

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report has touted Jazz point guard George Hill has one of this season's biggest surprises. Wrote Favale, "Add George Hill to the list of point guards who may field max-contract offers in free agency this summer. Seriously. Hill has missed more than half the season while dealing with toe, thumb and concussion issues, and he's still managing to piece together a career year."