The crowd watching a high school basketball game ended up watching history in the making, when the Vikings beat the Herriman Mustangs 88-55, as the home team scored 60 points on 20 treys to set a new state record.

The old record was set Jan. 26, 1993, when Monument Valley played Many Farms, Arizona, and scored 57 points on 19 treys. On Feb. 1, 2000, Olympus also scored 57 points against Woods Cross with 19 treys.

Pleasant Grove started off hot as they scored on six of their treys and led 23-13 at the end of the opening period. Senior guard Ryan McCann had the hot hand for the Mustangs, with eight of Herriman's 13 opening period points. McCann ended the game as the high point man on the floor, with 21 points.

The score at the half showed an adjustment on defense made by the Vikings, as the Mustangs scored nine points in the second period, ending with 22 points as the second period ended. The Vikings added 21 points, including three treys, and half time ended with the score 44-22.

During the third period, Vikings senior guard Keanu Akina, who had connected on only two free throws, caught fire and hit nothing but net from beyond the arc on six out of seven shots. Senior guard Ethan Coombs also contributed another trey to add to the shooting. By the end of the third period, the Vikings had scored on 16 attempts from downtown and ended the third period 70-45.

The third period was Herriman's best output as they scored 23 points. After the game, Vikings assistant coach Derek Scoville bestowed Akina with a new moniker, "King Trey."

The last period saw most of Pleasant Grove's starters on the bench, giving second string players game time. The Vikings added 18 points to finish out the game, but another four baskets were also from beyond the arc. Herriman added 10 more points to its total.

"I think I am finally rid of this bad taste in my mouth," Vikings head coach Randy McAllister said. "I have a center that is a game changer. With all the beating he takes in there, he still makes the efforts to do his job, and I am very happy about that."

Keanu Akina led the game with 20 points, 18 of them from three point land. Coombs and sophomore guard Casey Brown each contributed 13 points, including three treys apiece.

McCann led Herriman with 21 points, senior center Jake Mangum had 10 points and Isileli Leakehe added 7 points. As a team, Herriman scored 15 points on five treys, and the rest from 14 field goals and 12 of 18 free throws.

Herriman has a region record of one win and four losses with a 4-10 overall record. The Vikings show a 4-1 region record with a 14-2 overall record.

On Friday evening, Herriman hosts the Westlake Thunder. The Vikings will be on the road at Lehi.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.