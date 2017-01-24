By Cameron Wolfe

DENVER — It was a mixture of dead legs, lackluster energy and a sluggish offense. The Jazz fought back, but they just didn’t have enough gas left Tuesday night.

On the road for a second night of a back-to-back and playing their fourth contest in five days, the Jazz (29-18) mounted a valiant fourth quarter comeback but fell short losing to the Nuggets 103-93 at the Pepsi Center.

The Nuggets (19-25) were effective inside drawing fouls and made difficult shots on the other end to keep the Jazz fighting uphill for most of the second half.

Utah coach Quin Snyder refused to use fatigue as an excuse, but Jazz players acknowledged that it definitely had a factor in the result.

“It was pretty tough. I think it was the toughest stretch of the season for me personally,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “Mentally, you gotta find the energy and find the focus.”

Jazz forward Derrick Favors added: “It was just mental fatigue out there.”

The NBA didn’t do the Jazz any favors with their schedule, but it’s not unusual for teams to go through periods like this. The Jazz went 2-2 over the stretch.

“No excuse is fatigue. Everybody’s fatigued. This is January. It’s hard,” Snyder said. You’re not fatigued when you’re not fouling people. You’re not disciplined.”

“We started making some undisciplined plays and we had breakdowns where we put them on the foul line. All of a sudden, we were playing against a set defense every possession. We were stuck in mud at that point.”

The Jazz struggled to find their offense for three quarters before playing their best basketball in the fourth quarter cutting a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to four. It was Derrick Favors’ offense and Gobert’s energy on both sides of the ball that got the Jazz back into the game.

Boris Diaw made a sweet under-the-basket layup with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter to trim the Nuggets lead to 92-88 and quiet the Denver crowd. After a missed Denver three, George Hill had an open corner three that would have made it a one-point game. It rimmed out.

“We missed some shots,” Snyder said. “To our guys’ credit, we continued to compete.”

Still, the pressure was on Denver to make shots late. They did just that. Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, who got the start for the injured Emmanuel Mudiay, sunk a deep mid-range jumper to increase Denver’s lead to six. On the next possession, Nelson delivered a timely pass to Jokic, which led to an and-one. Nelson hit a dagger three shortly after to make the game 100-88 with 1:16 left.

Gobert got in early foul trouble leading to a quiet night until the fourth quarter where he notched eight points and seven rebounds. Snyder acknowledged the foul trouble took Gobert out of his game a bit. He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Favors tied his season high in scoring with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half leading Utah’s comeback.

“I was just being aggressive, playing my game,” Favors said.

The Nuggets neutralized Jazz leading scorer and all-star reserve candidate Gordon Hayward, holding him to nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.

“He had a bad game,” Snyder said. “He’s had a lot of really good games. I’m telling everybody not to talk about fatigue, but some of it was he has to get his juice back. That’s hard to do if you don’t have off days, you just have to grind.”

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who wasn’t in the starting lineup in any of the Nuggets three previous matchups against the Jazz, had a game-high 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists. Darrell Arthur was a force off the bench with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Denver went on a 26-7 run over the last 8:21 of the second quarter transforming a seven-point Jazz lead to a 12-point halftime deficit. Utah shot just 33-percent in the first half including 3-of-15 in the Nuggets run to end the first half. They shot 41 percent for the game.

The Jazz finished their season series with the Nuggets tied 2-2. Utah remains the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs, one game behind the fourth-seeded L.A. Clippers and two ahead of No. 6 seed Oklahoma City.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he voted for Gobert as an all-star reserve this week noting his value as a rim protector and core of the Jazz defense. He did not list Hayward as one of the seven on his ballot.

The Jazz return home Thursday night for a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.