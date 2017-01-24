Behind a top-10 finish from Patrick Fishburn, BYU men’s golf placed eighth in the Arizona Intercollegiate after three rounds of play at the Sewailo Golf Club on Tuesday.

"As a team, we just didn't have our best stuff this week," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "We hit plenty of good shots, but we just couldn't capitalize by making the putts consistently. We have some work to do before our next event. Being indoors is a challenge, but we have found ways to get it done in the past."

Teams completed round two of play Tuesday morning before beginning the third round. After 36 holes, BYU was in fourth place at 27-over par.

The Cougars shot 10-over par as a team in the third round to total 37-over par for the tournament. No. 20 Oregon placed first in the event, shooting 5-over par through 54 holes. West Coast Conference foes Pepperdine and Gonzaga finished in second place and 18th place, respectively.

Shooting 2-over par for the tournament, Fishburn took sixth place individually. The junior shot 1-under par in the third round, birdying three holes. His top-10 finish makes for his sixth top-10 finish in six tournaments this season.

"Patrick had another nice showing for us," Brockbank said. "He made some great up and downs today to keep him in the top 10."

CJ Lee shot even par in the third round to finish the tournament at 9-over par. Tying for 23rd place individually, Lee recorded his second top-25 finish of the year.

"CJ had a nice round today," Brockbank said. "He is making some nice improvements to his game."

Freshman Rhett Rasmussen placed 26th at the Arizona Intercollegiate. Rasmussen shot 10-over par through 54 holes.

Spencer Dunaway and Peter Kuest rounded out the scoring for the Cougars. Dunaway shot 17-over par for the tournament to tie for 53rd place. Kuest tied for 72nd place, shooting 24-over par through three rounds.

BYU continues play Feb. 15-17, at the John A. Burns Invitational in Hawaii.