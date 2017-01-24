OREM — Police say a man was arrested over the weekend after he randomly approached a woman inside a movie theater and began groping her.

Anietie Wilson Umoren, 35, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail early Sunday morning for investigation of forcible sexual abuse, sexual battery and burglary of a dwelling.

The alleged incident occurred at Cinemark Theater at University Mall late Saturday, Orem police said.

"He actually went into the movie and sat down next to her. ... He started groping her over the clothing as well as underneath the clothing," Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez said.

That woman contacted police while they were looking for a man in connection with a random sexual assault at the Village on the Parkway Apartments, 1181 W. 1230 South, Martinez said. Police were able to connect Umoren to that incident as well, according to the lieutenant. He was arrested at the theater.

At the apartment complex, Umoren "started talking to (the victim), getting really close to her, kind of making her feel uncomfortable, and he actually groped her," Martinez said.

As a result of their investigation, police also believe Umoren recently entered two apartments at another Orem complex without the tenants' permission, according to Martinez.

"Obviously, he thinks he can do some things that he can't do here," the lieutenant said. “It’s not OK what he did, but hopefully he’ll answer to those charges in court.”

Formal charges had not been filed against Umoren as of Tuesday. His prior criminal history in Utah includes convictions for assault, theft of services and four counts of violation of a protective order. He remained in the Utah County Jail on Tuesday on $40,000 bail.

Orem police say they are investigating the possibility of additional victims connected to Umoren. Anyone with related information is asked to contact the agency by calling 801-229-7070.