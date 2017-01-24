BRIGHAM CITY — The Box Elder girls basketball team had a score to settle with Highland High.

And, with smooth-shooting senior Keslee Stevenson leading the way, the Bees made sure they did so in convincing fashion Tuesday night.

Stevenson swished five 3-pointers and hit 6 of 7 free throws on her way to 23 points, and Box Elder avenged its only loss of the season with an impressive 52-42 victory over the Rams in a showdown between Region 5's top two teams.

"We knew what was on the line and we know what our goal is, so it's pretty awesome to get a win tonight," Stevenson said. "My teammates, they're amazing, and they provide those scoring opportunities for me. If I'm in trouble, they set screens and they're really good at that. … I'm pretty proud of our team."

Box Elder's third-year head coach, Aaron Dooley, certainly liked what he saw from Stevenson, who scored 15 first-half points, hit a pair of key 3s in the third quarter and then took on the role of playmaker down the stretch.

"It's a lot easier when she makes five 3-pointers in a game, that's for sure," Dooley said with a smile. "We like the ball in her hands; she makes great decisions when the ball is in her hands. She and Emily Isaacon do a great job of finding people.

"She hits Andreanna McKee for a wide-open layup, she hits Morgan Reeder for a wide-open layup. She just has a great court presence. She's a four-year varsity starter, and she's amazing out there."

McKee and Addi Peacock added seven points apiece for Box Elder, now 14-1 overall, while Isaacson scored six and Kambri Curtis contributed five more.

Senior Breana Moeai played a great game for Highland, hustling her way for 18 points, a truckload of rebounds and several steals, while Misini Fifita added 13 despite battling foul trouble and Alexandra Debow scored seven more for the Rams (10-4 overall).

Three weeks earlier, Highland had turned back the Bees 50-45 in Salt Lake City, and the Rams had rattled off eight straight wins in all.

But when it came time for Tuesday's rematch, the revenge-minded Bees rose to the occasion and used a strong first-half defensive performance to build a 15-point halftime lead, 28-13.

Then B.E. held off Highland's second-half comeback bid to leave the two teams tied at 5-1 atop the Region 5 race.

"The first time we played 'em, we just didn't have a lot of energy and our defense came out lazy," said Stevenson, a 5-foot-11 sharpshooter who will play her college ball at Dixie State. "So coming out in this game, that's what we focused on — OK, defense, slow 'em down, get some steals, that kind of stuff. And we did that tonight.

"All day at school today, we were all like 'Come on, guys, focus, game day, game day, let's go.' And then when they came out strong in the second half, coach (Dooley) called timeout and said 'Guys, come on, focus, let's go, let's go.' "

Moeai and Fifita fueled Highland's third-quarter surge that twice slashed the Bees' lead to just five points, first at 31-26 and again at 36-31.

But both times, Stevenson answered with huge 3-pointers to help Box Elder regain an eight-point advantage and stem the tide.

Then the Bees staged a 10-2 run to start the fourth period, extending their lead back to 14 points at 49-35 with 2:57 to go. The Rams could get no closer than 10 after that.

"We're proud of those girls," Dooley said with great sincerity. "They work hard and it's been a long time coming for Box Elder. They put in a ton of work and it's fun to watch 'em play.

"Give 'em credit," he said of Highland. "They were short-handed tonight; they were missing (Lana) Olevao, and that makes a difference. The first time we played 'em, we were missing our starting point guard, so turn about's fair play. I guess. But you've got to go with who you've got. And coach (Kurt) Schneider does a really good job, so my hat's off to him. He got those girls to come out and play hard in the second half.

"But they ruined our winning streak, so we'll ruin theirs," Dooley added with a laugh.

EMAIL: rhollis@desnews.com