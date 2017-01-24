SALT LAKE CITY — When Alyson Eddie wanted to transition her son from a private preschool to a public school kindergarten class, enrolling him in school was not as simple as filling out a few forms at the neighborhood school.

Holden, now 6 years old, was diagnosed with autism as a toddler and needed to be evaluated so that the school district could place him in the most appropriate educational setting for his needs.

So Eddie started the process, including signing a waiver for him to be evaluated by the Salt Lake City School District.

Then the family waited. They did not hear back until late summer, shortly before the school year was to begin.

"At that point, it was at a point we had waited so long for communication we felt we had to look for other options for school for our child," she said.

Eddie shared her experiences with members of the Senate Education Committee Tuesday afternoon, which considered three pieces of legislation intended to improve communication with parents attempting to work through special education processes.

One bill, SB59, would require schools to meet with parents within 10 business days after they make a request for an initial evaluation to determine if the student has disabilities and develop the best course for their educational needs.

Eddie said it is important that parents whose children have disabilities have adequate time, "or what we call in our house 'heads up,'" to help their child make a successful transition.

"Being in limbo is not an appropriate education option for us with a child with special needs," she said.

The bills' sponsor, Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake, said schools would still have 45 academic days to complete assessment, which involve in-class observations.

Davis said in his long history of serving in the Utah Legislature, elected to his inaugural term in 1998, this was the first time he had introduced education legislation.

But Davis said he felt compelled to help parents of students with disabilities who had reached out to him about barriers they have faced attempting to obtain appropriate special education services for their children.

He met with local and state special education officials to attempt to work through the issues.

Glenna Gallo, state special education director, said federal law requires "a reasonable time frame" for schools to respond to parents.

SB59 would require a new monitoring process to ensure districts are meeting prescribed time requirements, she said.

SB60, for instance, is intended to mandate communication between private schools and public schools or other local education agencies when students with disabilities transfer from private schools to public schools.

In some instances, it has been difficult to obtain records and evaluations conducted by private schools to ensure a smoother transition into public school special education services. The records would only be sought upon request of parents, Davis said.

The final bill, SB61, directs the Utah State Board of Education to write rules that allow local education authorities to seek reimbursement for services for students diagnosed with autism that exceed 150 percent of the cost of an average general education student.

The Senate Education Committee gave each of Davis' bills a favorable recommendation. The legislation will now be considered by the full Senate.