As a pediatrician and a parent, I am alarmed by the epidemic of exhausted teenagers under my care. Middle and high school start times are a key modifiable contributor to insufficient sleep, and the evidence for delaying start times to 8:30 a.m. or later (in alignment with teens’ shifting biological rhythms) is compelling.

Adolescents who get sufficient sleep (between 8.5 and 9.5 hours) perform better academically; are less likely to suffer depression, anxiety, suicidality, migraines and obesity; have fewer automobile accidents and are less likely to try alcohol or cigarettes. Beyond the health implications for later start times, a report published by The Brookings Institution noted an estimated $17,500 per student lifetimes earning gain with a school system cost of $0-1,950 per student — an impressive benefits-to-costs ratio of 9:1.

While there are logistical implications of implementing later start times, districts across the country have adopted a variety of creative solutions, and I am confident that, with adequate support from our community, our Salt Lake City schools could do the same, bringing them into alignment with the evidence-based recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and the American Medical Association.

Laura Brown

Salt Lake City