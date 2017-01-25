I am thrown into deep mourning with the now completed top-to-bottom takeover of the federal and most of the state governments by the extreme conservative elements of the Republican Party — the “Grand Old Party” with very little of the “Grand” left in it. This takeover is exemplified by Donald Trump’s elevation to be president of the United States. With its brazen pursuit and attainment of power at all costs, the so-called “party of Lincoln” no longer deserves that moniker, has not deserved it at least since Eisenhower left office and has indeed fallen into dismal depths which could never be fathomed by the great Emancipator and the Preserver of the Union.

Joe Linford

Ogden