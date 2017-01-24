SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah gymnastics team opens up its conference season Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (MST) at Washington. The fourth-ranked Red Rocks enter the meet as one of five Pac-12 teams ranked in the top 20, including No. 8 UCLA, No. 15 California, No. 17 Oregon State and No. 19 Washington.

While wins in the conference don’t matter as much as scores, there is still pride in beating conference counterparts. This year, the task is hefty since the league is as competitive as ever with UCLA adding Olympians Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian, Stanford returning elite gymnast and NCAA vault champion Elizabeth Price, and Cal returning standout and Rio Olympic qualifier (Jamaica) Toni-ann Williams. Oregon State is always in the mix, and Arizona and Washington are also expected to be strong to make for a competitive season.

“This is a tough conference, and we are excited to go to Washington and get things started,” said Utah co-head coach Tom Farden.

Utah already has one road meet under its belt — a win at BYU, but it’s not quite the same as other road meets because it’s a pretty short drive to Provo from Salt Lake.

“I know our athletes are jazzed about getting on plane, staying in a hotel and doing the team activities we do each away meet,” said Farden.

Farden said it’s always a test for Utah teams to go on the road and experience smaller crowds than they are accustomed to in the Huntsman Center.

“BYU had a fantastic crowd, and the Huntsman Center energizes everybody so this will be a different setting,” noted Farden.

The team is focused on a strong start to match the boost it got from vault during its quad meet win over Denver, Boise State and Illinois-Chicago last Friday. This week, Utah will start on bars as the road team.

Balanced attack

The Red Rocks enter the meet with one of their most balanced teams in recent years. Utah ranks No. 4 on vault (49.275) and floor (49.233), No. 5 on beam (49.283) and No. 6 on bars (49.258) — note the nearly the same averages for each event.

“Obviously what you hope for is to be strong across the board so you don’t have to rely on one event,” said Farden. “We want to remain healthy, happy, hungry and balanced throughout the year.”

Meet preview

Utah has never lost to Washington (52-0-2), though it has tied twice in Seattle (most recently in 2013). The Huskies are coached by former Olympian Elise Ray, who is in her first season at the helm after serving as an assistant.

The Red Rocks will wait until Saturday to finalize lineups as they are waiting for a final update on the condition of Tiffani Lewis’ toe. She cut her toe early last week and was limited to bars in last week's win. If she’s good to go, she’ll add vault and floor back in the mix.