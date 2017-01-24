KANAB, Kane County — Police say a woman is dead following a crash Tuesday in southern Utah.

The 59-year-old woman, from Kingman Arizona, died in a head-on collision on U.S. 89 about eight miles east of Kanab, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving a sedan around 3:50 p.m. when she crashed into a truck pulling a utility trailer, the UHP said. The truck was in the process of turning left and was on the wrong side of the road, the agency reported. Her name was not immediately released.

The crash was expected to cause some slight traffic delays until as late as 9:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation said.