PROVO — Early in the second half of BYU’s 62-47 victory over Pacific last Saturday, guard Nick Emery suffered an injury to his left knee. Coach Dave Rose said Emery’s status is “day-to-day” heading into Thursday’s game at Santa Clara.

“Nick’s got a contusion on his knee. Other than that, it’s stable, just pretty sore,” Rose said after Tuesday’s practice. “He got on the floor (Tuesday), which was good. … It’s improved a little bit. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. I think he would be considered kind of day-to-day. I do know one thing — I’ve been around Nick a long time, and he wants to play. If he can, he will. But we’ll see.”

Guard T.J. Haws is confident that Emery will be able to play Thursday.

“I think he’s going to be back. Nick’s one of the toughest players I’ve ever played with,” Haws said. “He’s feeling better every day. By Thursday, for sure, he’ll be ready to go.”

Emery was held scoreless in the first half against Pacific, then scored the Cougars’ first eight points of the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers, before he was injured while driving to the hoop for a layup attempt. Emery was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

The last time BYU played Santa Clara, in Provo on Dec. 29 in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams, Emery scored only seven points but expended most of his energy guarding Bronco star Jared Brownridge. Emery held Brownridge, who averages 18.5 points per game, to eight points on 2 of 8 shooting from the floor. The Cougars won, 89-59.

BYU might have to adjust its defensive approach due to Emery’s injury.

“We had Nick primarily on him the whole time,” Rose said. “Nick will get his share but last time Elijah (Bryant) wasn’t playing for us. We might use a few more guys. Nick was almost totally dedicated to him. With Nick’s situation, I think that’s what we have to plan for.”

Emery is averaging 14.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2 steals per game this season. He is shooting 43 percent from the floor, 39 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free throw line.

Emery has made at least one 3-pointer in his last 30 games, an ongoing school record. Last Thursday in a win over Pepperdine, he broke the 28-game streak originally set by former BYU star Jimmer Fredette.

FACING THE BRONCOS: Since the Cougars defeated Santa Clara last month, the Broncos have won five of seven games.

Santa Clara is a different team from December's matchup, Rose said, because, in part, of the return of guard K.J. Feagin, who returned to the lineup in the first matchup with BYU after suffering a broken foot during the Broncos’ third preseason practice.

Feagin is averaging 13.6 points per game.

“They are so much more confident and set in their rotation. When we played them last time, K.J. had just returned,” Rose said. “In league games, Feagin has shot almost as many times as Brownridge. (Forward Nate) Kratch is a real big part of their offensive scoring. (Guard Matt) Hauser is a guy who can have a big offensive game if you leave him alone. We all know what the challenge is, trying to keep Feagin in front of us and try to challenge Brownridge at the catch … While you’re doing that, you can’t let another guy go off on you.”

Brownridge has scored a couple of game-winners during WCC play — a layup with 1:07 remaining to defeat San Diego and a step-back 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left last Saturday to knock of Loyola Marymount. In that game against the Lions, Brownridge scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: BYU is on the road for back-to-back games, and Rose is hopeful that his team will enter Thursday’s contest with the right mindset.

“Hopefully, we can get the kind of effort we had last week in both games,” Rose said. “Both games last week were as good as we’ve been as far as back-to-back putting together the way we want to play.”

REBOUNDING MACHINE: Freshman forward Yoeli Childs collected 14 rebounds against Pepperdine and 14 more rebounds against Pacific last week. Childs is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, good for No. 3 in the WCC.