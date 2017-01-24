• The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday kicked off a new public awareness campaign, "Stop the Opidemic," to bring an end to the devastation that opioid misuse and addiction has on individuals, families and communities throughout the state.

Lawmakers this year are seeking multiple changes from how opiates are prescribed, to encouraging insurance companies to set various policies on opioid drug coverage, relieving liability of people who administer naloxone in an overdose situation, and adding new controlled substances to a statewide database to better enforce their use, among others.

• A bill headed to the state Senate is seeking to up the cost of Utah marriage licenses to fund counseling and education in hopes of preventing divorce and saving taxpayers millions of dollars.

Sponsored by Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden, SB29 would increase the cost of a marriage license $20, but it would give engaged couples the chance to get that $20 back if they complete approved premarital education or counseling.