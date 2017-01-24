On Sunday, former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy earned the Pro Football Focus top defensive grade — 81, out of 100 — among New England defenders in the Patriots' 36-17 win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game.

Van Noy ended the victory with four solo tackles and a forced fumble that led to a New England touchdown on 42 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Next stop: Super Bowl LI. The Patriots will play the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston in the NFL's championship game.

Van Noy's forced fumble against the Steelers came at a critical time, as New England was looking to pull away, ahead 17 points. He stripped Pittsburgh wide receiver Eli Rogers of the ball on a pass over the middle, and teammate Rob Ninkovich recovered. Four plays later, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hit wide receiver Julian Edelman for a 10-yard touchdown to put New England ahead 33-9.

"Kyle's long and fast, and has the ability to cover a lot of space. He did a great job to get the ball out there," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in his postgame press conference.

Plays like that have helped Van Noy's story of ascension to being a role player on a Super Bowl-bound team garner national attention.

Halfway through the 2016 season, Van Noy found himself a first-year full-time starter with the Lions, the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Still, he had yet to live up to the expectations of such a high draft pick, in spite of making some strides in the first half of this season, as injuries and struggles hindered the progress of his NFL career.

Then came Oct. 25, when New England executed a trade for Van Noy. The Patriots received Van Noy and a 2017 seventh-round pick, the Lions a 2017 sixth-round pick. New England is known for its ability, under Belichick to take chances on players who need a second chance, and in the case of Van Noy, it's paid off.

He has played 53.6 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps this postseason, second-most among the team’s linebackers. The ’backer established himself as a role player in New England, finishing the regular season with two starts, 29 tackles, a sack, two pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble in seven games for the Patriots.

ESPN Insider rated Van Noy 56th overall among the players on the 53-man active rosters on the two teams — the Patriots and Falcons — in this year's Super Bowl. "He has allowed two catches for 12 yards on four targets in those two (Patriots playoff) games," the Insider article stated.

ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots, pointed out that New England eased him into its system midseason, which helped his acclimation process.

“Kyle was gradually integrated into the Patriots’ system after the trade, as he was initially a healthy scratch for two games before finally getting his chance. That gave him time to build a bit of a foundation, and probably the thing that stands out most is that the Patriots are mostly playing to his strengths by utilizing him as more of a pass-rusher/niche sub-package player," Reiss told ESPN reporter Michael Rothstein.

Reiss identified another factor — being free of draft expectations that surrounded him in Detroit — that the ESPN writer believes worked in Van Noy’s favor to help him in New England.

“He’s free of that in New England, allowing him to cut it loose, and he’d probably agree that he’s playing a bit looser in New England,” Reiss wrote. “The flexibility within the Patriots’ defensive scheme also has brought out some of his best assets, starting with athleticism.”

Van Noy wasn't the only reclamation project that made game-changing plays Sunday for the Patriots. Former Utah defensive back Eric Rowe, who played his rookie season in Philadelphia before being traded to the Patriots in September, had an interception in the fourth quarter Sunday that led to a field goal.

Shea McClellin, a Boise State product who didn't pan out in Chicago, played 43 defensive snaps for New England against Pittsburgh and was a part of a goal-line stand that forced the Steelers to kick a second-quarter field goal.

Stories like this have helped the Patriots reach their ninth Super Bowl, the most in the NFL.

Van Noy's success sparked a column from Detroit Free Press writer Carlos Monarrez that, in part, explained how organizations like the Lions, who have never reached a Super Bowl, can look at the case of Van Noy and learn a lesson.

"On Sunday, Patriots safety Devin McCourty attributed Van Noy’s success to his desire and mentality — but also to coaches and a front office who know how to identify players who can help," Monarrez wrote.

"Belichick and the Patriots have a long history of turning other teams’ trash into treasure. The Van Noy situation, however, is much more than that. It’s pure alchemy."

Part of that magic is evident in the numbers. Van Noy wreaked havoc on opposing teams during his BYU days and put up 26 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and 32 QB hurries as a Cougar. In two and a half years in Detroit, he had a single sack and no turnovers caused. Yet, in just nine games with New England, Van Noy has already added another sack, grabbed an interception, forced two fumbles and added three pass deflections.

It's more reminiscent of the player he became in Provo.

"It’s not hard to root for a guy who overcame so much and has made the most of a second chance," Monarrez wrote.